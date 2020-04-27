Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul Raymond Cook. View Sign Service Information McEwen Funeral and Cremation Service, Mint Hill Chapel 7428 Matthews-Mint Hill Road Charlotte , NC 28227 (704)-545-4864 Send Flowers Obituary

Paul Raymond Cook, age 71, passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020. He was born on February 18, 1949 in Honolulu, HI.



He graduated high school from De La Salle Academy in Newport, Rhode Island. Paul attended Bradford Durfee Technical Institute and majored in Mechanical Engineering. He also attended Roger Williams College for Restaurant Management.



His career centered on restaurant management and worked for places like McDonald's, Rustler Steakhouse and Golden Corral. He also owned his own restaurant called P.G. MAKS. After he retired, he worked part-time at Harris Teeter in the meat and deli departments.



Paul was an upstanding member of St. Luke Catholic Church in Mint Hill, NC.



He was a 4th Degree Member of the Knights of Columbus. Paul was a past Grand Knight, Faithful Navigator for the 4th Degree and District Deputy. He was also a Mass Coordinator and Lector at church.



Paul won various awards in the restaurant business, bowled multiple 300 games, and was recognized for many achievements as a Knight of Columbus.



He was a devoted husband, father, and papa.



He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Gail M. Cook; children, Matthew Cook and wife Melanie, Adam Cook and wife Heather and Kristin Gouveia and husband Dennis; grandchildren, Zachary and Benjamin Gouveia; mother, Marie Cook; and brother, Bruce Cook and wife Bonnie.



Paul is preceded in death by his father, Robert Cook and brother, David Cook.



A memorial mass will be held at St. Luke Catholic Church at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to St. Luke Cornerstone Campaign.



Condolences may be offered online at





Paul Raymond Cook, age 71, passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020. He was born on February 18, 1949 in Honolulu, HI.He graduated high school from De La Salle Academy in Newport, Rhode Island. Paul attended Bradford Durfee Technical Institute and majored in Mechanical Engineering. He also attended Roger Williams College for Restaurant Management.His career centered on restaurant management and worked for places like McDonald's, Rustler Steakhouse and Golden Corral. He also owned his own restaurant called P.G. MAKS. After he retired, he worked part-time at Harris Teeter in the meat and deli departments.Paul was an upstanding member of St. Luke Catholic Church in Mint Hill, NC.He was a 4th Degree Member of the Knights of Columbus. Paul was a past Grand Knight, Faithful Navigator for the 4th Degree and District Deputy. He was also a Mass Coordinator and Lector at church.Paul won various awards in the restaurant business, bowled multiple 300 games, and was recognized for many achievements as a Knight of Columbus.He was a devoted husband, father, and papa.He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Gail M. Cook; children, Matthew Cook and wife Melanie, Adam Cook and wife Heather and Kristin Gouveia and husband Dennis; grandchildren, Zachary and Benjamin Gouveia; mother, Marie Cook; and brother, Bruce Cook and wife Bonnie.Paul is preceded in death by his father, Robert Cook and brother, David Cook.A memorial mass will be held at St. Luke Catholic Church at a later date.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to St. Luke Cornerstone Campaign.Condolences may be offered online at www.mcewenminthillchapel.com Published in Charlotte Observer on Apr. 27, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close