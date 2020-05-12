Paul Sepesy
1939 - 2020
It is with profound sadness that the family of Paul Sepesy announces his passing on Friday, May 8, 2020, at the age of 81 years. Paul was born and raised in Kingston, NY, by parents John and Sophie, both of whom are deceased. He was one of seven siblings, John, William, Steve and Patsy who are deceased and survived by Geraldine Glennon and Mary Pugliese. This is where he met the love of his life, Joan, with whom he was married just a few weeks shy of 57 years. Their love brought forth John (Allison) and Marisa (Tim) and his three grandchildren whom he adored, Christopher, Peter (deceased) and Matthew.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, being a private affair for immediate family. In lieu of flowers, the family asks you make a charitable donation to a charity of your choice in memory of Paul Sepesy.Learn more details of Paul's life at www.heritagecares.com. Thank you.



Published in Charlotte Observer on May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
12
Mass of Christian Burial
Funeral services provided by
Weddington/Matthews Chapel - Matthews
3700 Forest Lawn Drive
Matthews, NC 28104
704-846-3771
