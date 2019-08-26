Paul Spencer Deavers

Guest Book
  • "Mrs. Deavers, Chip and family, Even though it has been many..."
    - The Ferguson and Haggins family
  • "To the Family of Paul Deavers: John W. Love, Sr. and..."
    - John Love
  • "Paul was my supervisor for many years and not only taught..."
    - Ron Bailey
  • "Jeanetta and Chip, We are sorry Paul's journey has ended. ..."
    - Barry and Rachel Fulp
Service Information
Grier Funeral Service - Charlotte
115 John McCarroll Ave
Charlotte, NC
28216
(704)-332-7109
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Greater Providence Baptist Church
2000 Milton Rd
Charlotte, NC
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
12:00 PM
Greater Providence Baptist Church
Obituary
Paul Spencer Deavers, 76, of Huntersville, NC died Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at home.

Services will be held on Tuesday, August 27. Visitation, 11 am; Funeral service to follow at 12 pm at Greater Providence Baptist Church, 2000 Milton Rd., Charlotte. Burial will be in Beatties Ford Memorial Garden Cemetery.

Mr. Deavers was born in Atlanta, GA. He is survived by his wife, Janetta.

Survivors also include Paul S Deavers II (Deana); Lillie (Herman) Parks, Harriett (Marion) Perrymond, Gail Deavers Reed; Marvin Spencer; Walter Spencer; Paula Cooke and Kelly Plummer. Two brothers preceded him in death, Arthur Deavers and William "Billy" Deavers.

Mr. Deavers retired as a Lt. Col in the NC Air National Guard and as an Assistant District Director for the Dept of Labor. Grier Funeral Service, 115 John McCarroll Ave is serving the Deavers Family.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Aug. 26, 2019
