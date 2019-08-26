Paul Spencer Deavers, 76, of Huntersville, NC died Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at home.
Services will be held on Tuesday, August 27. Visitation, 11 am; Funeral service to follow at 12 pm at Greater Providence Baptist Church, 2000 Milton Rd., Charlotte. Burial will be in Beatties Ford Memorial Garden Cemetery.
Mr. Deavers was born in Atlanta, GA. He is survived by his wife, Janetta.
Survivors also include Paul S Deavers II (Deana); Lillie (Herman) Parks, Harriett (Marion) Perrymond, Gail Deavers Reed; Marvin Spencer; Walter Spencer; Paula Cooke and Kelly Plummer. Two brothers preceded him in death, Arthur Deavers and William "Billy" Deavers.
Mr. Deavers retired as a Lt. Col in the NC Air National Guard and as an Assistant District Director for the Dept of Labor. Grier Funeral Service, 115 John McCarroll Ave is serving the Deavers Family.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Aug. 26, 2019