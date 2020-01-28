Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul William "Bill" Brank. View Sign Service Information Harry & Bryant Funeral Home 500 Providence Road Charlotte , NC 28207 (704)-332-7133 Send Flowers Obituary

Bill Brank, 85, of Charlotte, passed away on January 26, 2020 at Harris Hospice. He was born on February 22, 1934 in Whitmire, SC, the son of the late Jerome Brank and Mary O'Shields Brank.



Bill was an avid sports fan and athlete. He played basketball and baseball throughout high school and attended Clemson University where he also played basketball. Bill was "the" Tiger fan until he succumbed to Alzheimer's. He received an Appointment to West Point Academy and proudly served his country for four years based at Fort Sam Houston, San Antonio, Texas.



Bill worked in management at Hoechst Celanese for 27 years and in this position had the opportunity to travel the world and developed many lifelong friendships. After retirement, he spent his free time in his woodworking shop. He built beautiful birdhouses and made tens of thousands of crosses inscribed with John 3:16 that were distributed worldwide through missionary trips. He used his talent to help friends and neighbors and was instrumental in his grandson's Eagle Scout project building shelves for a men's homeless shelter. He also loved coaching little league baseball for his grandsons.



Bill was a devoted follower of Jesus Christ and demonstrated this through his daily interactions with other people and most importantly as a role model to his children and grandchildren. He was a dedicated member of First Baptist Church of Matthews for 33 years where he facilitated Discipleship training and served as a Deacon for several years.



Bill is survived by his devoted wife of 33 years, Brenda; sons, Matthew Brank and Scott Brank of SC; daughter, Tracy Dunnagan and husband Todd of Charlotte, NC; daughter, Tyra Kirby and husband Jay of Hendersonville, NC; eight grandchildren: Zach Dunnagan, Justice Dunnagan, Will Dunnagan, Katie Dunnagan, Emma Dunnagan, Carson Kirby, Madison Kirby, and Trey Kirby; and great-granddaughter, Hadley Dunnagan. He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Travis Greer; and siblings, Carlton Brank and Gloria Tessinair.



The funeral service to honor the life of Paul Brank will be held 2 pm Thursday, January 30, at First Baptist Church of Matthews, 185 S. Trade St., Matthews. The family will receive friends from 1:00-1:45 pm prior to the service. A private interment will follow the service.



Memorial contributions may be made to Harris Hospice-Presbyterian Medical Center, 200 Hawthorne Ln., Charlotte, NC 28204 or Blanket America Ministries Inc., PO Box 472008, Charlotte, NC 28247-2008 (Email:



Condolences may be offered at





Bill Brank, 85, of Charlotte, passed away on January 26, 2020 at Harris Hospice. He was born on February 22, 1934 in Whitmire, SC, the son of the late Jerome Brank and Mary O'Shields Brank.Bill was an avid sports fan and athlete. He played basketball and baseball throughout high school and attended Clemson University where he also played basketball. Bill was "the" Tiger fan until he succumbed to Alzheimer's. He received an Appointment to West Point Academy and proudly served his country for four years based at Fort Sam Houston, San Antonio, Texas.Bill worked in management at Hoechst Celanese for 27 years and in this position had the opportunity to travel the world and developed many lifelong friendships. After retirement, he spent his free time in his woodworking shop. He built beautiful birdhouses and made tens of thousands of crosses inscribed with John 3:16 that were distributed worldwide through missionary trips. He used his talent to help friends and neighbors and was instrumental in his grandson's Eagle Scout project building shelves for a men's homeless shelter. He also loved coaching little league baseball for his grandsons.Bill was a devoted follower of Jesus Christ and demonstrated this through his daily interactions with other people and most importantly as a role model to his children and grandchildren. He was a dedicated member of First Baptist Church of Matthews for 33 years where he facilitated Discipleship training and served as a Deacon for several years.Bill is survived by his devoted wife of 33 years, Brenda; sons, Matthew Brank and Scott Brank of SC; daughter, Tracy Dunnagan and husband Todd of Charlotte, NC; daughter, Tyra Kirby and husband Jay of Hendersonville, NC; eight grandchildren: Zach Dunnagan, Justice Dunnagan, Will Dunnagan, Katie Dunnagan, Emma Dunnagan, Carson Kirby, Madison Kirby, and Trey Kirby; and great-granddaughter, Hadley Dunnagan. He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Travis Greer; and siblings, Carlton Brank and Gloria Tessinair.The funeral service to honor the life of Paul Brank will be held 2 pm Thursday, January 30, at First Baptist Church of Matthews, 185 S. Trade St., Matthews. The family will receive friends from 1:00-1:45 pm prior to the service. A private interment will follow the service.Memorial contributions may be made to Harris Hospice-Presbyterian Medical Center, 200 Hawthorne Ln., Charlotte, NC 28204 or Blanket America Ministries Inc., PO Box 472008, Charlotte, NC 28247-2008 (Email: [email protected] Condolences may be offered at www.harryandbryantfuneralhome.com Published in Charlotte Observer on Jan. 28, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close