Paula Kay Davidson, of Venice, Florida, passed away unexpectedly on May 5th, 2020 at the age of 65. The daughter of George and Pauline Davidson, Paula was born in South Bend, Indiana, on July 4th, 1954, and raised in Birmingham, Michigan. She attended Michigan State University and the University of Michigan.
A social studies teacher and a librarian, Paula worked with middle school students at Jay M Robinson Middle School, Weddington Middle School, and Charlotte Country Day in Charlotte, North Carolina, and at the Onondaga Hill Middle School in upstate New York. Paula was an innovative and creative teacher at heart. She touched countless lives crafting hands-on learning opportunities that engaged students and were always fun. She loved introducing the theater to her students. Over the years she created, directed and costumed numerous school plays.
Paula had a beautiful voice. Her love of singing was joyously present her entire life, whether it was heard from the back seat of the family station wagon as a child, as a member of a choral group, or in a church choir.
Her generosity and talent were lavished abundantly on her family, friends and students, whether helping with technology, trivia, recommending a good book or working on sewing projects. She loved history and the arts, and could cite details about almost every movie ever made. She was a loyal and devoted daughter, sister, and friend, fun to be with, and always up for adventure or travel. Most of all, she was an ever-reliable source of wisdom and kindness. She will be deeply missed by all who had the good fortune to know her.
Paula is preceded in death by her father George. She is survived by her mother Pauline, her sisters Georgia Davidson (Margaret Fischer) and Laura Davidson (Gabrielle Schaffner) and her brother Douglas (Suzanne) Davidson. Her nieces include Sara (Alec) Tomasin, Amy Davidson (Abe Hill), and Michela Davidson, and great nieces Autumn and Alice Tomasin.
There will be a memorial in the future when it is safe for all to gather at the First Presbyterian Church in Birmingham, Michigan.
To share a memory of Paula or to send a condolence to the family visit www.farleyfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, a donation in Paula's name can be made to Emily's List. https://secure.emilyslist.org/page/contribute/in-memoriam.
Published in Charlotte Observer on May 17, 2020.