Paula Mittal Summers, 56, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. Born Aug. 26, 1963, in Sharon, PA., she was the daughter of the late Bonnie Louise Mittal and Paul Michael Mittal. Paula proudly completed her undergraduate studies at the Ohio State University, earning a degree in Allied Health Sciences with a concentration in Radiation Technology. Paula spent many years working as an MRI technologist in the greater Charlotte and Winston-Salem areas. Paula was an avid animal lover, always showering her beloved dogs Rylee and Foxie with way too many treats. Paula was also a devoted mother, wife and friend. She will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 30 years, Dr. Shane Summers; three children, Ryan Summers of Charlotte, Chelsea Turner and her husband Bob of Clinton, CT., and Sabrina Summers of Washington, D.C.; sister, Bernadette (Mittal) Griffith of Niles, OH, and brother, Steven Mittal and his wife Georgann of Hermitage, PA. A memorial service will be held at Discovery Church, Saturday, Dec. 21, at 11:00 a.m., with Pastor Smith Sharpe officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:15-11:00 a.m., prior to the service. Memorials may be made to the National MS Society, P.O. Box 4527 New York, NY 10163. On-line condolences may be sent to www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Dec. 19, 2019