Paula Templin Allen, 47, lost her 7-year battle with cancer on Sunday, July 12, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family, in the care of Duke Hospice.
Paula was born on June 9, 1973 in Charlotte, NC. She attended Moses Cone Memorial Hospital where she was accepted into their X-Ray program, then went on to attend Pitt Community College where she received her Interventional and Cardiac Cath technologist Certification. She began her work at Durham County Hospital, now Duke Regional Hospital, in September of 1995 as a Cardiovascular Interventional Radiologic Technologist. In 2012 she started a management role with IR, Transport and Cardiac Cath Lab which then changed in 2015 to IR and Ultrasound. She worked for Durham Regional Hospital for 25 years until she went on leave beginning on March 20, 2020 to spend her remaining time with her family and friends.
Paula was preceded in death by her grandparents, Raymond Paul Templin, Peggy and Thomas Hicks, and her mother, Terri Ebert. She is survived by her loving husband, John, of 22 years; daughter Allyson; son, Chris; dad Gary Templin; step-mom, Jackie Templin; step-dads, Dan (Lesley) Keener and Steve Ebert; grandmother, Dixie Templin; brother-in-law Sid Allen and wife Julie; sister-in-law Cyndy Logan; as well as step-brothers and sisters; aunts and uncles; nieces and nephews; and many cousins.
Paula loved spending time with her family and friends and enjoyed taking family vacations.
During Paula's fight with cancer, she constantly strived in finding the positive in situations she encountered, she was able to do all of this because of her faith, family and amazing friends. The family would like to thank Duke Memorial United Methodist Church, Duke Cancer Center, Duke Hospice, and all their family and friends for all the loving care they provided over the years.
A funeral service will be held at Clements Funeral Chapel in Durham on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at 2 p.m. Burial will follow the service at Maplewood Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4-6 p.m. on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Clements Funeral Home in Durham.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, each family household may sit together, but anyone not in your family must be at least 6 feet from you. Face coverings and social distancing will be required for all services and visitations. We ask that anyone experiencing cold/flu like symptoms to stay home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bladder Cancer Research at Duke Cancer Institute at 300 W. Morgan St. Suite 1200, Durham, NC 27701 or Duke Hospice at 4321 Medical Park Dr., Suite 101, Durham, NC 27704.
The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com
