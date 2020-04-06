Ms. Paula Kay Turbeville, 51 of Clover, SC, passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020 at Atrium Health, Pineville, NC.
Paula was born May 28, 1968 in Charlotte, NC. She was an employee with the United States Postal Service.
Survivors are her daughter Alyson Royle of Lake Wylie, SC; son Eric Royle of Tega Cay, SC; parents Oscar and Barbara Turbeville of Clover, SC and grandchildren Mason DeJesus and Hayleigh Freeman.
She was preceded in death by a sister, Amy Turbeville and a brother, Brian Turbeville.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be made at www.mlfordsons.com
M. L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home, Lake Wylie, SC is serving the family of Ms. Turbeville.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Apr. 6, 2020