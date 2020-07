Paulette, you'll be truly missed. We remember the fun times we had at York Road High School--Class of 1965. I had never seen you when you didn't have that beautiful smile. Also, I know that you Loved the Lord and now you're resting in his arms in that Beautiful Garden that he picked for you to join your Grandmother.

Love you and will miss you!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Virginia Gilliard-Helen Stevenson

Virginia Gilliard

Friend