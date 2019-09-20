Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pauline (Stewart) Burgess. View Sign Service Information Cavin-Cook Funeral Home 494 East Plaza Drive Hwy 150 Mooresville , NC 28115 (704)-664-3363 Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Pauline Stewart Burgess, 95, beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away Wednesday, Sept.18, at Westminster Towers Retirement Home in Rock Hill, S.C.



A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, at Central Steele Creek Presbyterian Church, 9401 S. Tryon St. in Charlotte. The family will receive friends at 1 p.m. prior to the service. A graveside service and interment will be held afterward at 4:30 p.m. at Mays Chapel United Methodist Church, 1707 Mays Chapel Church Road in Maiden, N.C.



Pauline was born Nov. 2, 1923, in Toccoa, Ga., then her family moved to Maiden, N.C., where she ultimately met the love of her life, Fay Robert 'Bob' Burgess, when both were students at Balls Creek High School in Catawba County.



After their marriage in 1943, she and Bob moved to Charlotte, where he served as a Charlotte police officer for what ultimately became a 35-year career in law enforcement ending with his retirement as a sergeant on the force.



A brief stint for Pauline at the Lance Packing Company preceded the start of a family that would include a girl and five boys, including daughter Sylvia B. Hendrix of Charlotte, and sons Harvey, Richard, Gerald (Vickie) and Johnny (Charlotte), all of Charlotte, and Johnny's twin Jimmy (Debbie) Burgess of Rock Hill.



Her children were the center of her universe, and the next generation's stars burned just as brightly with grandson Johnny Burgess Jr. (Allison) of Clover, Steven Keener Jr. of Charlotte, Robert Burgess of Charlotte, Christian Burgess of Portland, Oregon, and granddaughters Jennifer B. Doyle (Joe) of Charlotte, Erica Burgess of Rock Hill, Marie Heckard (Richard) of Rock Hill, Tracey B. Maher of North Bonneville, Washington, and Heather Mosher of Wichita, Kansas. She is also survived by seven great-grandchildren and scores of nieces and nephews.



Pauline is survived by a brother, Clyde Newell (Norma) of Clover, S.C. and was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, Rhoda Garrett Stewart Newell and Harvey L. Stewart, her stepfather Claude Newell, and five siblings.



Though most of her life she was a full-time Mom, Pauline was a 25-year member of the Order of the Eastern Star and retired from both NCNB and First Citizens Bank in Charlotte.



The family has asked that memorials be made to the , care of the Red Fez Shrine Club, 16600 Red Fez Club Rd., Charlotte, NC 28278.



Arrangements are in the care of Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, 494 E. Plaza Drive, Mooresville, NC 28115.

