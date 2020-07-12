1/1
Pauline Elliott
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Pauline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pauline Hargett Elliott, 91, of Charlotte, passed away peacefully on July 8, 2020. She was born in Charlotte, NC on April 16, 1929, daughter of Fred and Elizabeth Hargett. A Charlottean all her life, she graduated from Thomasboro High School, Class of 1947. She retired from George G. Scott, Accountants, after working there for several years.

Pauline loved The Atlanta Braves, making several trips with friends and family to Atlanta and to Florida for spring training games. When the Hornets were introduced to the City of Charlotte, she held season tickets and attended games with her long time friend, Elaine Cabaniss.

Pauline is pre-deceased by her husband, Donald Franklin Elliott, eldest daughter, Donna Elliott Turbeville, grandson, Matthew Kight and son-in-law, Bill Yandell. She is survived by daughters, Ginny(John) Kight, Julie Yandell, son-in-law Horace(Martha) Turbeville and four grandchildren: Caroline Van Dyken(Scott) Elliott(Angela) Turbeville, Eric(Heather) Turbeville and Chris Yandell, seven great grandchildren and one great, great grandson. She is also survived by one brother, Dannie Hargett of Mint Hill and wife, Joan. With nine siblings, she is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life dinner will be held at a later time for family and friends. Dress code will be any Braves apparel you would like to wear to memorialize their Number One Fan.

Online memorials may be left at www.mcewenpinevillechapel.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McEwen Funeral Service-Pineville Chapel
10500 Park Road
Charlotte, NC 28210
7045441412
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Charlotte Observer

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved