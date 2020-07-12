Pauline Hargett Elliott, 91, of Charlotte, passed away peacefully on July 8, 2020. She was born in Charlotte, NC on April 16, 1929, daughter of Fred and Elizabeth Hargett. A Charlottean all her life, she graduated from Thomasboro High School, Class of 1947. She retired from George G. Scott, Accountants, after working there for several years.
Pauline loved The Atlanta Braves, making several trips with friends and family to Atlanta and to Florida for spring training games. When the Hornets were introduced to the City of Charlotte, she held season tickets and attended games with her long time friend, Elaine Cabaniss.
Pauline is pre-deceased by her husband, Donald Franklin Elliott, eldest daughter, Donna Elliott Turbeville, grandson, Matthew Kight and son-in-law, Bill Yandell. She is survived by daughters, Ginny(John) Kight, Julie Yandell, son-in-law Horace(Martha) Turbeville and four grandchildren: Caroline Van Dyken(Scott) Elliott(Angela) Turbeville, Eric(Heather) Turbeville and Chris Yandell, seven great grandchildren and one great, great grandson. She is also survived by one brother, Dannie Hargett of Mint Hill and wife, Joan. With nine siblings, she is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life dinner will be held at a later time for family and friends. Dress code will be any Braves apparel you would like to wear to memorialize their Number One Fan.
