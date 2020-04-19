Pauline F. Hood, 99, went home to be with her Lord on April 17, 2020. She was born March 11, 1921. A native Charlottean, she was a daughter of the late Samuel Lloyd Hood and Jennie Petrea Hood.
In addition to her parents, Pauline was predeceased by her sister, Margie Hood Marlowe and brothers, Fred, Ralph, and Ernest.
Pauline was a 1939 graduate of Central High School. She was employed by Travelers Insurance Co. for 52 years, retiring in 1992. She was a member of First United Methodist Church, Mizpah Chapter #36, OES, and Areme Shrine #3, W.S.O.J.
A private graveside service will be held at the family plot at Cold Springs United Methodist Church Cemetery in Concord, NC.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Apr. 19, 2020