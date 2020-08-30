1/
Pauline Laughridge Gresham
1924 - 2020
Pauline Laughridge "Polly" or "Nani Polly" Gresham went home to be with the Lord on August 28, 2020.

Born July 13, 1924, she was a daughter of the late Lawrence and Claudia Laughridge. Mrs. Gresham was a third generation member of Thrift United Methodist Church. She retired from Exxon Mobil with over 40 years of service. Mrs. Gresham liked to travel with her grandchildren, family, classmates from Paw Creek High School, Class of 1941, and her friends. She loved to shop.

Nani Polly is survived by her daughters, Sandra Vanstory and Rita McIntyre; two grandchildren, Lori McKenzie (Chad) and Mendy Vanstory; three great grandchildren, Courtney Seidel, Christian Seidel, and Claudia McKenzie; her childhood friend, Dorsie White; and her Exxon Mobil Annuity friends. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Charlie; her granddaughter, Angelia Shore; her son-in-law, Charles Vanstory; and her sister and brother-in-law, Sarah and Paul Summerlin.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

The family would like to give a great big thank you to Ann and Dot with Assisting Families and Hospice Homecare for helping this year with our mother.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Thrift United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 205, Paw Creek, NC 28130, or Atrium Health Hospice & Palliative Care of Cabarrus County, 5003 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis, NC 28081.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.forestlawnwest.com.

Published in Charlotte Observer on Aug. 30, 2020.
