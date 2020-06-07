Pauline "Polly" Lohr Mickle passed away June 4, 2020, at Levine & Dickson Hospice House of Huntersville. She was born May 19, 1925, to Cletus and Margaret Lohr in Kings Mountain, NC. Her family moved to Charlotte when she was a child.
Polly was the valedictorian of Paw Creek High School and later graduated from Carolina Business School. She worked at Wachovia Bank and met her husband Russell Mickle at a bank party. They were married January 14, 1946, at Second Presbyterian Church, which later became Covenant Presbyterian Church. She and Russell remained members of Covenant for the rest of their lives.
Polly was active in the local community as a member of The Charlotte Junior Woman's Club, The Charity League, Delhom Service League of The Mint Museum, OMNIBOOK Club, and The Charlotte City Club. She was also active in Covenant Presbyterian's Women of the Church, which presented her with a Lifetime Membership Award.
Polly and Russell belonged to Myers Park Country Club where they enjoyed bridge and dances for many years. They traveled extensively before and after his retirement from Connecticut Mutual Life Insurance Company.
She is survived by her children, Russell Mickle (Marilynn) and Martha Henderson (Ray); grandchildren: Tripp Mickle (Amanda Bell) of San Francisco, CA; Dr. Jennifer Mickle Cooper (Joshua) of Columbia, SC; Dhara Henderson Jones (Travis) of Atlanta, GA; and Samuel Guy Henderson (Chelsea) of Mint Hill; two great-grandchildren: Madelynn Cooper and Nathaniel Cooper; and by brother, Philip Lohr (Carolyn) of Charlotte. She was preceded in death by her husband of almost 60 years, and her sister, Virginia Lohr Bizzell (Oscar).
The family is grateful for the loving and devoted service of Mary Plummer, Pauletta Kerbay, Beatrice Swengbe and Arleen Foulkes, as well as care by the staff of Embrace Health at Southminster and Levine & Dickson Hospice House of Huntersville.
The memorial service for Polly will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, June 8, 2020, and the family invites you to join them online at at https://www.covenantpresby.org/live or https://www.facebook.com/CovenantPresby .
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Covenant Presbyterian Church, 1000 East Morehead St., Charlotte, NC 28204; Southminster Foundation, 8919 Park Rd., Charlotte, NC 28210; Levine & Dickson Hospice House Huntersville, 11900 Vanstory Drive, Huntersville, NC 28078 or the charity of your choice.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Jun. 7, 2020.