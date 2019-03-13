Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pauline Louise Jordt. View Sign

It is with great sadness that the family of Pauline Louise Jordt announces her passing on Sunday, March 10, 2019, at the age of 89 years old. Pauline will be lovingly remembered by her children, Kristie (John) Tighe, and Scott (Erin) Jordt. Pauline will also be forever remembered by her 12 grandchildren, her niece, her nephew, and extended family and dear friends. She was predeceased by her parents, Marie and Herbert Whitehouse; her brother, Kenneth Whitehouse; her husband, Ralph Schumaker (married in 1947 until his death in 1954); her husband, James Jordt (married from 1956 until his death in 2005); and two of her children, Stephen Schumaker and Kathleen Jackson.



A celebration of Pauline's life will be held on Monday, April 29, 2019 at 1:00PM at St. Matthew Catholic Church, 8015 Ballantyne Commons Pkwy, Charlotte, NC 28277. Interment will be held at Oak Ridge/Glen Oaks Cemetery, Hillside, IL at a future date, to be determined.



Pauline's family wishes to thank in particular the staff at Brookdale South Park for the compassionate care provided to her as she dealt with dementia and Alzheimer's disease. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The , Hospice and Palliative Care-Charlotte Region, or .





