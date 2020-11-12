Pauline Martin
May 24, 1924 - November 8, 2020
Charlotte, North Carolina - Edna Pauline Hartis Martin (Polly), age 96, died November 8, 2020 at Asbury Care Center, Shamrock Drive, Charlotte NC.
Polly was born May 24, 1924 in Mecklenburg County and grew up on the family farm near Hoods Crossroads, Matthews. Polly and Blease Martin were married for 50 years, raised 3 children,have 3 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, and 1 great great grandchild. She was very active in the Matthews United Methodist Church, with her family, and in her career with Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools as a cafeteria manager.
A private graveside service will be held at Sunset Memory Gardens, Mint Hill NC. A virtual memorial service to be scheduled at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Matthews United Methodist Church Senior Services.
Please see full obituary at www.mcewenminthillchapel.com