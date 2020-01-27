Pauline Whitley Melton CHARLOTTE - Pauline Whitley Melton, 83, of Charlotte passed away peacefully on January 19, 2020. She was born in Kannapolis, NC to the Clifford Lee and Fronie (Thompson) Whitley and lived in Kannapolis until marrying and moving to Charlotte. Pauline will be sadly missed by her son Jim (Ginni); daughters Jeanette (Ken) Fallows and Carolyn (Jim) Cashion, along with grandchildren J.C. Melton, Kayla Fallows, Tim Yountz, Deb Whilden and Jake Fallows; one sister Judy Tyner, three brothers Robert, Chase, and Ernest Whitley. She is predeceased by her husband of 50 years James C. Melton, Sr and three sisters Hettie Campbell, Susie Barker and Betty Ransom; and one brother Grayham Whitley. A church visitation will be held Thursday, January 30th, at Pleasant Grove UMC, 1915 Oakdale Rd., Charlotte, NC from 1:30 - 2:00 pm with a memorial service immediately following. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Pleasant Grove UMC.

