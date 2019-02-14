Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pauline Sims "Polly" Nye. View Sign

Pauline (Polly) Sims Nye departed this life on February 12th, 2019 to go to Heaven and spend eternity with Jesus and loved ones who have gone before. Polly was the loving and faithful wife of Phil Nye Sr. for over 62 years. She was a cherished member of Hickory Grove Baptist Church for almost 24 years. Her passion in God's work was caring for babies in the nursery all those years as well as serving in the same capacity at Wilson Grove Baptist Church for over 20 years. Polly lived each day to the fullest and constantly sought to point others to Jesus through her selfless spirit and generous nature. Her vibrant personality and infectious laugh will be remembered by all who were blessed by knowing her.



Polly is survived by her husband Phil L. Nye Sr., daughter Patty Brooks and husband Tim, son Phil Nye Jr., grandson Tim Brooks Jr. and wife Beth, granddaughter Megan McGrath and husband Josh, grandson Travis Nye, and one great-grandson Grayson Brooks, who all affectionately called her "Bebe". Polly is also survived by her twin brother Paul Sims of Concord, her sister Patsy Motley of Huntersville, along with several nieces and nephews. Polly was preceded in death by infant son Thurman Andrew (Andy) Nye.



A memorial service will be held at Hickory Grove Baptist Church Main Campus on Friday, February 15th. The visitation will begin at 10:00am with the service to follow at 11:00am. The family is honored to have Rev. Clint Pressley officiating her service.



Online condolences may be made at





Pauline (Polly) Sims Nye departed this life on February 12th, 2019 to go to Heaven and spend eternity with Jesus and loved ones who have gone before. Polly was the loving and faithful wife of Phil Nye Sr. for over 62 years. She was a cherished member of Hickory Grove Baptist Church for almost 24 years. Her passion in God's work was caring for babies in the nursery all those years as well as serving in the same capacity at Wilson Grove Baptist Church for over 20 years. Polly lived each day to the fullest and constantly sought to point others to Jesus through her selfless spirit and generous nature. Her vibrant personality and infectious laugh will be remembered by all who were blessed by knowing her.Polly is survived by her husband Phil L. Nye Sr., daughter Patty Brooks and husband Tim, son Phil Nye Jr., grandson Tim Brooks Jr. and wife Beth, granddaughter Megan McGrath and husband Josh, grandson Travis Nye, and one great-grandson Grayson Brooks, who all affectionately called her "Bebe". Polly is also survived by her twin brother Paul Sims of Concord, her sister Patsy Motley of Huntersville, along with several nieces and nephews. Polly was preceded in death by infant son Thurman Andrew (Andy) Nye.A memorial service will be held at Hickory Grove Baptist Church Main Campus on Friday, February 15th. The visitation will begin at 10:00am with the service to follow at 11:00am. The family is honored to have Rev. Clint Pressley officiating her service.Online condolences may be made at www.heritagecares.com Funeral Home Indian Trail Chapel - Indian Trail

4431 Old Monroe Rd.

Indian Trail , NC 28079

(704) 821-2960 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Charlotte Observer on Feb. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close