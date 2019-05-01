Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pauline Stamey "Polly" Pangle. View Sign Service Information Woodlawn Funeral Home 375 Woodlawn Avenue Mount Holly , NC 28120 (704)-820-0608 Send Flowers Obituary

Pauline "Polly" Stamey Pangle, 98, of Charlotte, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, April 29, 2019. She was born in Oconee, SC daughter of the late Paul and Maudie Stamey. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Ross Pangle. Polly was a long time member of Trinity Church of the Nazarene in Charlotte. She will be remembered as a happy person who loved her family dearly. Those left to cherish her memory include her son James David Pangle and his wife Maxine; three sisters Mary Ellen Spivey, Ila Corzine, and Betsy Martin; one brother Joel Stamey and his wife Ruth; two grandchildren Connie Cahoon and her husband Lee and Anthony Pangle and his wife Jan; as well as one great grandson Zachary Pangle. A service to celebrate Polly's life will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, May 4th, 2019 at Trinity Church of the Nazarene, 6031 Tuckaseegee Road in Charlotte. The family will greet guests for one hour prior to the service also at the church. Interment will be held privately at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Woodlawn Funeral Home, Mount Holly.

