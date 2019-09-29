Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pauline Wilkinson Andrews. View Sign Service Information Robertson Funeral & Cremation Service 10310-300 Feldfarm Lane Charlotte , NC 28210 (704)-752-7710 Send Flowers Obituary

Pauline (Polly) Wilkinson Andrews, 95, of Charlotte, NC, died Wednesday, September 25th at Atrium Health Mercy. Polly was born on June 2, 1924 in Winston-Salem, NC to John Ross Wilkinson, Sr. and Maude Ashburn Wilkinson, both deceased. She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, John Everett Andrews; and her brother, John Ross Wilkinson, Jr.



After graduating from Mineral Springs High School, Polly worked for a number of years in advertising and broadcasting in Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Manhattan, New York; and Richmond, Virginia. While working as an advertising manager for Thalhimers Department Store in Richmond, she met John, and after three months, they were engaged. They were married in Chapel Hill, NC and lived briefly in Washington DC before moving to Charlotte in 1961. She began working at WBTV and became an active member at St. Martin's Episcopal Church. She was a beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, and, in her later years, "Grandma Polly" spent countless hours supporting her four grandchildren at their many school and sporting events.



Polly is survived by her daughter, Ellen Perrin; Ellen's husband, Sean; and their children, Jack, Colin, Sam and Kate. She is also survived by her brother, Robert M. Wilkinson, Sr. and his wife, Sue; nephew, Robert M. Wilkinson, Jr. and his wife, Montine; niece, Susanne Blair and her husband, Rob; and three great-nephews and one great-niece.



A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at St. Martin's Episcopal Church. There will be a reception and visitation with family following the service in the Parish Fellowship Hall.



Memorials may be made to Saint Martin's Episcopal Church, 1510 East 7th Street, Charlotte, NC 28204.





