Pauline "Polly" Wingate Lane was born in Charlotte, NC on August 29, 1918. She entered Heaven's Gate on May 29, 2019. She worked as a head accountant for several major companies before finally retiring in 1984.She is predeceased by her parents Lloyd Wingate and Irene Nevada Wingate, her loving husband George E. Lane, three brothers Lloyd, Herman and Forrest Wingate and a grandson James Smith. She is survived by her sister Barbara Russell of Huntersville, NC , sons Lloyd Lane (wife Betty) of Fuquay-Varina, Clifford Lane (wife Pamala) of Raleigh, NC and daughter Irene Smith (husband Frank) of Raleigh, NC and many other relatives. Condolences may be shared at CremationSocietyNC.com
Published in Charlotte Observer on June 30, 2019
