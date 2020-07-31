Payton Alizabeth Cannon, 21, of Mooresville, NC, passed away on Wednesday July 29, 2020. Payton was born July 3, 1999, to David Cannon and Shonnette Sermons Cannon. In addition to her parents, she is survived by her brother, Cade Cannon; maternal grandmother, Sharon Livingston; paternal grandmother, Bobbye Cannon; aunt, Piper Wilson and cousins, Chastin Sermons, Josh Sermons and Jeremiah Wilson. Payton was greatly loved by her many friends and family.
The family will receive friends from 3:00-6:00 PM, on Saturday, August 1, 2020, at Cavin-Cook Funeral Home. The service will be held at 1:00 PM on Sunday, August 2, 2020, at the Cavin-Cook Funeral Home Chapel. Graveside services will be held at will be held at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Ball, Louisiana, at a later date.
