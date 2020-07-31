1/1
Payton Alizabeth Cannon
1999 - 2020
Payton Alizabeth Cannon, 21, of Mooresville, NC, passed away on Wednesday July 29, 2020. Payton was born July 3, 1999, to David Cannon and Shonnette Sermons Cannon. In addition to her parents, she is survived by her brother, Cade Cannon; maternal grandmother, Sharon Livingston; paternal grandmother, Bobbye Cannon; aunt, Piper Wilson and cousins, Chastin Sermons, Josh Sermons and Jeremiah Wilson. Payton was greatly loved by her many friends and family.

The family will receive friends from 3:00-6:00 PM, on Saturday, August 1, 2020, at Cavin-Cook Funeral Home. The service will be held at 1:00 PM on Sunday, August 2, 2020, at the Cavin-Cook Funeral Home Chapel. Graveside services will be held at will be held at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Ball, Louisiana, at a later date.

Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville, is serving the Cannon family. Condolences may be made to the family at www.cavin-cook.com.

Published in Charlotte Observer on Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home
494 East Plaza Drive Hwy 150
Mooresville, NC 28115
(704) 664-3363
