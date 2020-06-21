Pearl Rosenthal
Pearl Rosenthal passed away on June 15, 2020. She grew up in Boston, raised her family with Alvin in Milton and Marblehead, and retired to Florida. After Al passed away in 2005 she moved to Carriage Club in Charlotte to be close to son Rich and family. She directed the Carriage Club chorus which brought joy to many. Pearl is survived by her daughters, Elaine and Judith; grandchildren: Abby, David, Ruth, Natalie, Beth and Hannah; and great-grandchild, Lyla. She will be buried next to Alvin in Florida.

Condolences may be offered and a complete obituary viewed at www.harryandbryantfuneralhome.com.



Published in Charlotte Observer on Jun. 21, 2020.
