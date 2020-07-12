Pearl Zimmer Abramsky, 82 of Huntersville died July 9, 2020. She was born in Manhattan on September 11, 1937 to the late Hyman and Yetta Zimmer. She was a member of the Congregation Emanuel in Statesville. She was a matron of the Eastern Star, volunteered at the local library for many years, was instrumental in bringing a hospital to Huntersville and even received the "Key to the City" from the mayor of Huntersville for her volunteerism.
She is survived by her faithful husband Sid Abramsky and sister Letty Caplan. Her sister Bonnie Farin preceded her in death.
The family will receive friends from 9-10 AM Sunday, July 12 at James Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at 11 AM at Oakwood Cemetery, Statesville. Masks are required.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Temple Emanuel, https://congregationemanuelnc.com
