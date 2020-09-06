Peggy Snipes Deese of Charlotte, NC was welcomed into the presence of her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at the age of 91. She was the daughter of the late Otis and Bessie Snipes of Marshville, NC.
Peggy was a wonderful lady who loved spending time with her family. She loved fashion and ran the Penny Pincher Consignment Story with her daughter, Jan.
Upon moving to Charlotte, she and her husband, Joe Deese, raised their children at Woodlawn Baptist Church and later joined First Baptist Church of Charlotte. Most recently, Peggy became a member of Sharon Baptist Church. Peggy always trusted in the Lord to help her through struggles in her life.
Peggy was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Deese, her son, Joseph Deese, and daughter, Janet Deese Laney. She is survived by her son-in-law, Jeffery Laney and his wife, Loretta; grandchildren, Jessica Laney Nash and her husband, Taylor of Charlotte and Joshua Laney of St. Louis, Missouri.
The family would like to extend their sincere thanks to the staff and care team at Summit Place at South Park for their kindness and care as Peggy's Alzheimer's progressed.
A graveside service will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Marshville City Cemetery, 1017 NC 205, Marshville, NC 28103. Those who plan on attending are encouraged to wear masks and practice social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care Charlotte Region, PO Box 470408, Charlotte, NC 28247 or Sharon Baptist Church, 6411 Sharon Road, Charlotte, NC 28210.
