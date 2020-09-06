1/1
Peggy (Snipes) Deese
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Peggy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peggy Snipes Deese of Charlotte, NC was welcomed into the presence of her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at the age of 91. She was the daughter of the late Otis and Bessie Snipes of Marshville, NC.

Peggy was a wonderful lady who loved spending time with her family. She loved fashion and ran the Penny Pincher Consignment Story with her daughter, Jan.

Upon moving to Charlotte, she and her husband, Joe Deese, raised their children at Woodlawn Baptist Church and later joined First Baptist Church of Charlotte. Most recently, Peggy became a member of Sharon Baptist Church. Peggy always trusted in the Lord to help her through struggles in her life.

Peggy was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Deese, her son, Joseph Deese, and daughter, Janet Deese Laney. She is survived by her son-in-law, Jeffery Laney and his wife, Loretta; grandchildren, Jessica Laney Nash and her husband, Taylor of Charlotte and Joshua Laney of St. Louis, Missouri.

The family would like to extend their sincere thanks to the staff and care team at Summit Place at South Park for their kindness and care as Peggy's Alzheimer's progressed.

A graveside service will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Marshville City Cemetery, 1017 NC 205, Marshville, NC 28103. Those who plan on attending are encouraged to wear masks and practice social distancing.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care Charlotte Region, PO Box 470408, Charlotte, NC 28247 or Sharon Baptist Church, 6411 Sharon Road, Charlotte, NC 28210.

Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at www.kennethpoeservices.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Marshville City Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service
1321 Berkeley Ave.
Charlotte, NC 28204
704-641-7606
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Charlotte Observer

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved