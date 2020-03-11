Peggy Ruth Davis Hall MATTHEWS - Peggy Ruth Davis Hall, 82, of Matthews, NC passed way on March 8, 2020, at her home. Peggy was born January 10, 1938, to the late Wade and Rosa Davis of Seagrove, NC. She leaves behind her best friend and companion, Robert Rodgers; children, Cindy Sherrill (Doug) of Lake Wylie, SC and sons Chad and Brad; Ken Hall (Dana) of Unionville, NC and sons Justin and Tanner; three precious great-grandchildren; loving brother and three sisters of the Asheboro, NC area. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 14, at 2:00pm at Sardis Baptist Church, 3602 Unionville-Indian Trail Road West, Indian Trail, NC. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Sardis Baptist ID Girls group. These funds will be used to make pillows for hospice patients in Peggy's honor. Sending a heartfelt thank you to Novant Health Matthews and Novant Hospice for the care and compassion extended to our family during this journey.

