Mrs. Peggy Joanne Polk Alion, 82, passed away on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at Lancaster Health and Rehab, in Lancaster, SC.
The funeral service will be held at 2:30pm on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill, SC 29732 with Rev. J. Wayne Smith, Jr. officiating. Burial will be private. Visitation with family and friends will be prior to the service from 1:00 to 2:30 pm at the funeral home.
Born in Rock Hill, SC May 5, 1937, Mrs. Alion was a daughter of the late Clyde Edison Polk and the late Virginia Lonell Bell Polk. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Daniel Jameson Alion, Jr.; her grandson; two great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Alion along with her husband, lived in Charlotte with her family and then retired to Rock Hill, SC. She was a strong Christian woman. Mrs. Alion was a loving sister, wife, mother, and grandmother. Mrs. Alion's joy and fulfillment in life came from serving others.
Surviving are her six children and their spouses; ten grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; two brothers.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Oct. 25, 2019