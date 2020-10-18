Mrs. Peggy Jean Spears Outen, 92, of Matthews, NC passed away Friday, October 16, 2020. She was born in Mecklenburg County on August 24, 1928, daughter to the late James Spears and Flora Mullis Spears. She is also preceded in death by her husband William "Bill" Outen, son, William Fredrickson Outen, daughter, Donna Outen Jenkins, siblings, James Franklin Spears and Joyce Spears Champion.
A private funeral service will be held at a later date. Due to social distancing there will be an open day visitation from 10:00 AM until 4:00 PM on Monday, October 19, 2020 at Gordon Funeral Service.
Peggy is survived by her son Thomas "Thom" Outen, wife Lynette.
In lieu of flowers the family request memorials be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
