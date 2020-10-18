1/1
Peggy Jean (Spears) Outen
1928 - 2020
Mrs. Peggy Jean Spears Outen, 92, of Matthews, NC passed away Friday, October 16, 2020. She was born in Mecklenburg County on August 24, 1928, daughter to the late James Spears and Flora Mullis Spears. She is also preceded in death by her husband William "Bill" Outen, son, William Fredrickson Outen, daughter, Donna Outen Jenkins, siblings, James Franklin Spears and Joyce Spears Champion.

A private funeral service will be held at a later date. Due to social distancing there will be an open day visitation from 10:00 AM until 4:00 PM on Monday, October 19, 2020 at Gordon Funeral Service.

Peggy is survived by her son Thomas "Thom" Outen, wife Lynette.

In lieu of flowers the family request memorials be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.

Online condolences may be made at www.gordonfuneralservice.com

Gordon Funeral Service and Crematory is caring for the Outen Family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
19
Visitation
10:00 - 04:00 PM
Gordon Funeral Service, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Gordon Funeral Service, Inc.
1904 Lancaster Avenue
Monroe, NC 28112
(704) 283-8141
Memories & Condolences
October 18, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of Gordon Funeral Service
