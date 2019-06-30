Peggy Johnson Bruce of Matthews, NC went to Heaven on June 27, 2019 to reunite with her two beloved grandchildren, Lauren Duke and Steven Driggers.
Born on February 5, 1951, in Charlotte, NC, she dedicated her life to being a loving mother and was given the blessing of being a grandmother and a great-grandmother which was her greatest joy. From her special hotdogs, delicious mac-n-cheese and famous "green stuff," to her love for cherry chapstick and dental floss; these are just a few things that will remind us of her every day. She was always there, whether it was a special occasion, quick text or a nice chat on her couch. She listened and loved so much. She wanted to watch her grandchildren and great-grandchildren grow up, and that's exactly what she'll do from Heaven. She is now eternally happy and healthy with Lauren and Steven whom we all miss so much.
Peggy is survived by her children, David Duke and his wife, Julie; Laurie Duke; and Jack Bruce and his wife, Emily; her grandchildren, Karrington and Stefan Duke, and Keilyn Matthies; her great-grandchildren, McKaela and Braeden Ridings, Laicee Driggers and Colton Sekelsky.
The memorial service will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Peggy Bruce's memory to: The Levine Cancer Institute, Attn: Lung Cancer Research, 1021 Morehead Medical Drive, Charlotte, NC 28204.
Published in Charlotte Observer on June 30, 2019