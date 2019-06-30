Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Peggy Johnson Bruce. View Sign Service Information Indian Trail Chapel - Indian Trail 4431 Old Monroe Rd. Indian Trail , NC 28079 (704)-821-2960 Send Flowers Obituary

Peggy Johnson Bruce of Matthews, NC went to Heaven on June 27, 2019 to reunite with her two beloved grandchildren, Lauren Duke and Steven Driggers.



Born on February 5, 1951, in Charlotte, NC, she dedicated her life to being a loving mother and was given the blessing of being a grandmother and a great-grandmother which was her greatest joy. From her special hotdogs, delicious mac-n-cheese and famous "green stuff," to her love for cherry chapstick and dental floss; these are just a few things that will remind us of her every day. She was always there, whether it was a special occasion, quick text or a nice chat on her couch. She listened and loved so much. She wanted to watch her grandchildren and great-grandchildren grow up, and that's exactly what she'll do from Heaven. She is now eternally happy and healthy with Lauren and Steven whom we all miss so much.



Peggy is survived by her children, David Duke and his wife, Julie; Laurie Duke; and Jack Bruce and his wife, Emily; her grandchildren, Karrington and Stefan Duke, and Keilyn Matthies; her great-grandchildren, McKaela and Braeden Ridings, Laicee Driggers and Colton Sekelsky.



The memorial service will be private.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Peggy Bruce's memory to: The Levine Cancer Institute, Attn: Lung Cancer Research, 1021 Morehead Medical Drive, Charlotte, NC 28204.





Peggy Johnson Bruce of Matthews, NC went to Heaven on June 27, 2019 to reunite with her two beloved grandchildren, Lauren Duke and Steven Driggers.Born on February 5, 1951, in Charlotte, NC, she dedicated her life to being a loving mother and was given the blessing of being a grandmother and a great-grandmother which was her greatest joy. From her special hotdogs, delicious mac-n-cheese and famous "green stuff," to her love for cherry chapstick and dental floss; these are just a few things that will remind us of her every day. She was always there, whether it was a special occasion, quick text or a nice chat on her couch. She listened and loved so much. She wanted to watch her grandchildren and great-grandchildren grow up, and that's exactly what she'll do from Heaven. She is now eternally happy and healthy with Lauren and Steven whom we all miss so much.Peggy is survived by her children, David Duke and his wife, Julie; Laurie Duke; and Jack Bruce and his wife, Emily; her grandchildren, Karrington and Stefan Duke, and Keilyn Matthies; her great-grandchildren, McKaela and Braeden Ridings, Laicee Driggers and Colton Sekelsky.The memorial service will be private.In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Peggy Bruce's memory to: The Levine Cancer Institute, Attn: Lung Cancer Research, 1021 Morehead Medical Drive, Charlotte, NC 28204. Published in Charlotte Observer on June 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close