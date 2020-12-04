Peggy Keilhack
September 16, 1941 - November 23, 2020
Gastonia, North Carolina - Gastonia – Peggy Huntley Keilhack, 79, passed away peacefully on November 23, 2020 at Robin Johnson House. Peggy was born in Mecklenburg County, NC to the late Joe White Huntley and the late Margaret Morrow Elliott. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Hans Otto Keilhack. Peggy was co-founder with her husband of Keiltex Corporation of Charlotte. Services will be private. Memorials may be made to Breast Cancer Research Foundation 28 West 44th St. Suite 609 New York, New York 10036 or Gaston County Hospice PO Box 3984 Gastonia, NC 28054. Condolences to www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com
. Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home is serving the Family.