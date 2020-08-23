1/1
Peggy Louise (Hopper) Davis
1936 - 2020
Peggy Louise Hopper Davis, 84, passed away peacefully on August 20, 2020 in her Villa at Sharon Towers. A Charlotte native, Peggy was born in 1936 to James McDaniel Hopper and Ada Louise Bowman Hopper. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Dan Hopper, and her eldest child Christy Davis. She is survived by her son James Davis and son-in-law Jeff Pransky of Rockland, MA, her sister-in-law Cindy Hopper of Charlotte, NC, and several nephews and cousins.

Peggy enjoyed a full life of accomplishments. She obtained an RN from Presbyterian Hospital, a BA from Queens College and an MA from San Diego State. She served as an officer in the United States Navy, stationed in Japan and San Diego, California. Professionally, she founded Total Care, Inc. a home health agency and served as President until selling the enterprise. She was honored in 1990 being named one of NC Great 100, honoring excellence in nursing.

Intimate Graveside Services for Peggy will be held at Forest Lawn West Cemetery on Tuesday August 25 at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of your choice.

Published in Charlotte Observer on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
