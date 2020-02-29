Peggy Newsome

Peggy Sue Newsome DAVIDSON - Peggy Sue Newsome of Davidson, NC, beloved wife, mother, sister, and friend, passed away on February 22, 2020. She was preceded in death by her father, mother, and brother (Bob Cox). Sue is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, Jim Newsome, her daughters Keisha and Shonda Newsome, her son Nick Newsome (Amee) and her grandchildren Brad and Alex Helms, Kyle and Christopher Kokaliares, and Carter, Emilee, and Kaden Newsome. She is also survived by her siblings Bill Starnes (Jasmine), Pat Burns (Chuck), and Rosie Cox, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. While she will be terribly missed here, we know that she is healed and whole in Heaven. The family would like to thank Boston's Mortuary for their help during this time. We would also ask that in lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the in Sue's memory.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Feb. 29, 2020
