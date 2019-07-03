Peggy O'Neal Green (1957 - 2019)
Obituary
Peggy O'Neal Green, 61, passed away on June 30, 2019. She was born on September 3, 1957 in St Augustine, Florida to Doris Newlan O'Neal and the late Jimmy O'Neal.

Peggy was a loving mother and grandmother. She is survived by her daughters; Julie, Jamie and Jennifer; grandchildren, Landon and Hadley; sister, Terry and father of her three daughters, Michael.

"A Mothers hug lasts long after she is gone."

Online condolences may be made at www.mcewenpineville.com

Published in Charlotte Observer on July 3, 2019
Funeral Home Details