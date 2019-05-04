Peggy Sue Edwards Oberhofer, 84, of Leesburg, FL, passed away Saturday, March 30, 2019, at the Mike Conley Hospice House in Clermont. FL.



Peggy was born in Middlesex, NC on February 16, 1935 to Harvey and Hallie Edwards. Hallie was Harvey's second wife having 8 children, the first wife, Mary Ann Edwards, having had 5 children. Peggy was one of 13 children in the combined family. She attended Middlesex High School.



Peggy worked at International Paper Company in Raleigh for a decade before she and Edward were married. They made their home and raised their family in Charlotte, North Carolina. Peggy enjoyed spreading the news when her children did something for the first time such as taking first steps. She loved taking trips to see her children and their families. These travels brought her to California, Oregon, New Jersey, and Wisconsin. Peggy and Edward moved to Leesburg, FL in the year 2000, where they enjoyed their retirement. She loved Ed's cooking and when his Chicken Paprika was proposed for supper, no more discussion was needed.



Peggy is survived by her husband: Edward Oberhofer of Leesburg, FL; sister: Mary Ann Bailey of Locust Grove, VA; brother: Bruce Edwards of Middlesex, NC; daughter: Susan Oberhofer (Mike Dilks) of Vineland, NJ; son: Andrew Oberhofer (Maggie Oberhofer) and grandchildren: Charlotte, Greta, and Dietrich Oberhofer, all of Hillsboro, OR.



Preceding Peggy in death were her parents, and her siblings: Frank, Mack, Ralph, Lattie Hall, Ada Harper, Hilda Pace, Bill, Bea Frazier, Carol Bagwell, and Joyce Edwards.



Peggy's smile will be missed by all who knew her!

