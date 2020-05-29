Peggy P. Kenley, age 92 of Charlotte, N.C. passed away of COVID-19 on May 20, 2020 at Sunrise Senior Living, Alexandria, VA. She was remembered in a private family outdoor service at Blessed Sacrament Church, Alexandria, VA on May 27, 2020.
A service to celebrate Peggy's life will be held at 12 p.m. Monday, June 1, 2020 in Charlotte, NC at Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery, (Oakdale) 1915 Pleasant Grove Rd., Charlotte, N.C. 28216. Pastors Tony Harper and Jack Homesley, of Calvary Baptist Church will officiate. Visitation 10 a.m. until time of private service at the cemetery.
Peggy Kenley, a native of Charlotte, was born October 17, 1927 to the late Coleman Reid Phifer and his wife, Ethel Reid Biggers Phifer. She graduated from Oakhurst High School in 1944 and was a supervisor at Southern Bell Accounting Department for 38 years. After retirement, Peggy was an Avon President's Club member for 25 years. In 1947, Peggy married the late Charles Alexander Kenley of Charlotte who served in the Army during World War II and retired from Leakesville Woolen Mill.
Jesus Christ was the center of Peggy's life; she taught Sunday School for over 50 years. Her Christian journey began at Saint John's United Methodist Church in Charlotte. She was a member of Chadwick United Methodist Church and Saint James United Methodist Church. In 1980, she joined Calvary Baptist Church where she faithfully served as a Sunday School Teacher for the Gleaners' and Genesis Single's Classes, President of the FISH (Fun in Serving Him) Group, Bible Studies Leader, and School Board Member and Bible Teacher at Calvary Christian School. Peggy also served her community as a Board of Elections Chief Judge in Oakdale Precinct for over 25 years; a Scout Leader in Oakdale; a PTA President at Coulwood Middle School; and, a volunteer for Chadwick United Methodist Church in the Hoskins community to provide Christian love, meals, and English training to those in need.
She had a full and rich life and loved everything she did. Peggy loved the Lord, her country, and her family. She was a very happy person and was nicknamed "Smile". Her laughter and love filled Calvary Baptist Church. Peggy loved the ladies of her Gleaner's Sunday School Class and she thought of them as her family. She loved her special friend, Margaret Yandle, who was like a sister to her; they enjoyed visiting shut-ins and ministering to their spiritual needs.
Animals were very important to Peggy; she raised Poodles and Pekingese dogs. She had a special dog named "Abby" who she raised from a small pup. Abby was her constant companion and her loyal friend. She did not have grandchildren but she had "grand dogs"- Lily Dog, Tulip, and Rose. While at Sunrise Senior Living, she had a dog named "Baby" Paris who spent time with her in the dementia unit.
Peggy is survived by her beloved daughter, Donna L. Kenley, Colonel (U.S. Army, Retired), Ph.D., Alexandria, VA. and many special nieces, cousins and other relatives. She was preceded in death by her dearly-loved sister, Mary Jane McCall, and sisters-in-law Myrtle Payseur and Madge Godley, Charlotte.
Peggy was a loyal daughter, mom, wife, sister, cousin, aunt and a Christian mentor to her Church family and friends. Peggy will be missed by all who celebrate her life and her release to Jesus Christ, her Savior. Memorials may be made to Calvary Baptist Church, 2727 Mount Holly Huntersville Rd
Charlotte, NC 28214 or the Charlotte Humane Society. Arrangements by Forest Lawn West, 6601 Freedom Dr. Charlotte, N.C. 28208. Condolences may be submitted at www.forestlawnwest.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on May 29, 2020.