Peggy Price Franks Durden, age 94, a Charlotte, NC native, went to heaven on September 14, 2019. She was surrounded by love and prayers. She was born March 13, 1925, the daughter of Clyde and Loma Trull Price, of Unionville, NC. She was proceeded in death by her siblings: Ellen Metts, Ruth Kerley and Johnny Price.
Peggy was a graduate of Wingate College and retired from BASF Wyandotte, Corp. She was a charter member of Lighthouse Baptist Church, where she served her Lord faithfully. Peggy taught Sunday School, played the piano and served as a mentor to many throughout her life.
Surviving are her loving daughter, Robin Franks Day and husband Mark Day, granddaughter Christina Thomas and husband Martin Thomas Jr., of Mt. Holly, NC. Great-grandchildren Christopher, Mat, Tori and Nate. Jerome Byrd and daughter, Renee and Ronnie Crain and sons. Brother, Clyde Price Jr. and wife JoAnn Price. Many other extended family members and dear friends also survive.
The family will receive friends from 6:30 until 8 P.M. on Tuesday, September 17th, in the chapel of Forest Lawn West, 4601 Freedom Drive, Charlotte, NC. Funeral will be held on Wednesday, September 18th at 3:30 P.M. Pastors Leroy Grant and Clay Thompson officiating. Graveside service to follow.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Sept. 16, 2019