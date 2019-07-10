Mrs. Flowers, age 88, of Charlotte went to be with the Lord on Monday July 8th.
She was born in Union County, NC on August 31, 1930. She is preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Jimmy Flowers. She is survived by her daughters, Terry Flowers of Midland, NC, Janet Helms and husband Rodney Helms of Midland, NC, Granddaughter Ashley Hatley and her husband Jamie Hatley of Locust, NC and a great grandson Jaxson Hatley.
She was employed with Southern Bell from 1949 until she retired in 1984. She loved her family and life. She will forever be in our hearts.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, July 11th, from 6:00pm-8pm at McEwen Funeral Home-Mint Hill Chapel. A funeral service will take place on Friday, July 12th, at 10 am at McEwen Funeral Home-Mint Hill Chapel with interment to follow at Sunset Memory Gardens.
"We will always love you momma"
Published in Charlotte Observer on July 10, 2019