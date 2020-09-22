With great sadness, the family announces the passing of Peggy Baumez 71, of Richfield, on Saturday, September 19, 2020 after fighting a long overwhelming illness. Surviving is her husband, Bill of 53 years, daughter Alison, sisters' Margaret and Patsy and grandchildren Andrew, Taylor, Caitlyn, Jacob, and Jared, and beloved dog Maggie.



Everyone says there mom is the greatest and the best cook, she was both and always will be. She was famous for her award winning cheesecake. A great fisherwoman, who always caught the biggest...10 foot, 450 pound sturgeon, 60 pound king salmon to yellowtail and dolphin in the Keys. She spent hours in the garden and canning. She loved her flowers. She enjoyed traveling, having been to all 50 states, 40 National Parks, and all Canadian Provinces, except NL. She will forever be greatly missed.



Services will be held at Stanly Funeral Home Chapel Thursday, September 24, 2020, beginning at 11 am with visitation from 930 to 1030. Family asks that masks be worn and to practice social distancing.



Stanly Funeral & Cremation Care will be servicing the family of Peggy at 1835 Badin Road



