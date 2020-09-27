Herbert Penn Dillard, age 63, of Charlotte, NC died September 10, 2020 in his sleep of natural causes. He was born October 27, 1956 in Charlotte, NC, a son of Dr. S. Booker Dillard and Linda Miller Dillard. He attended local schools (Eastover, AG, Myers Park, and West Charlotte) and attended Pfeiffer College.
Penn was an active member of the Myers Park United Methodist Church, including his days in the youth group, participating in plays (The Sound of Music), being active in the Scouting program, supporting the youth ministry as an adult, and operating the sound board at Church in the Round. He could be found on Little League ball fields in the summer cheering players and parents from all walks of life. He enjoyed his mountain retreat near Blowing Rock and the friends he made at every establishment in the area.
Penn made a living working hard, but also having fun. He made friends with everyone as he sold Charles Chips in Hickory, made rope at Dillard Corporation, and especially as he brightened people's days with Pennpoint Amusements.
The next time you visit Sundries, Eddie's Place, Ed's Tavern, Fenwick's, or his other haunts, take time to remember his engaging personality and how he made the world a better place by just being Penn.
Penn was a kind and gentle soul. He was a devoted son, wonderful brother, exceptional uncle, loving cousin, a friend to countless number of people, generous to all, and a beloved child of God. As difficult as these days are, his family is comforted knowing that he is chatting up the Savior. Maybe he and the Christ are jumping together in an inflatable bounce house, slipping down a waterslide, or taking children on a train ride in heaven!
Penn is survived by his older brother Sam B. Dillard, Jr., and his children: Booker, Alison and Blair; and younger brother David H. Dillard and wife Lisa Ayer Dillard and their daughters; Rev. Landon Dillard and Megan Dillard Carter and her husband Kyle and their daughter Charlotte; and numerous cousins.
A family memorial service will be held at Myers Park United Methodist Church on Friday, October 9, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. The service will be livestreamed and may be viewed via the church website. His ashes will be interred in the niche next to his father in the columbarium at the church. Friends are encouraged to gather between 4 and 8 PM at Olde Mecklenburg Brewery to celebrate Penn's good life.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Myers Park United Methodist Church, PO Box 6161, Charlotte, NC 28207-6161
