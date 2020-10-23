Penny Richards Taylor passed away Sunday October 18, 2020. Born April 15, 1953, in Mecklenburg County, Penny was adopted by her parents Parks and Doris Richards in 1954. She is preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Steve Richards, and her husband of 40 years, M. Wayne Taylor.Survivors include her daughter, Amanda Taylor of Huntersville; her sons, Bryan Taylor (Loren) of Ft. Mill, SC and Adam Taylor of Charlotte; grandchildren, Amina and Yasmine Moudarrir and Jackson and Samantha Taylor.An excellent student, Penny graduated from North Mecklenburg High School (71') prior to attending Wingate College to study accounting. Fiercely loyal, she spent four decades working for Brown Equipment Manufacturing, while devoting the rest of her time to her family and community, whether by presiding over the PTA, being a Girl Scout Leader or simply being a constant figure at her children's sports and activities.She will forever be remembered for her selfless love of her husband, children, and grandchildren. She enjoyed her retirement spending time taking her grandkids on fun adventures, avidly reading, and spoiling her dog, Bo and granddog, Nayla. Penny was a driving force that brought friends and family alike together. There will be a hole in our hearts without her.Memorial gifts may be given to Donate Life NC at 3900 Westpoint Blvd. Suite F Winston-Salem, NC 27103A private graveside service will be held at Mt. Zion Community Cemetery.James Funeral Home of Huntersville is serving the family.