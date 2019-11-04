Pernette Waters Gibson Behrendt, 89, of Unionville went to Heaven on October 27, 2019. Pernette was born to Richard Adolphus Waters and Gladys Pernette Hove Waters on November 14, 1929 in Harrisburg, PA. Her parents were in hotel management and she grew up all along the east coast. Pernette retired from Central Piedmont Community College. Pernette was a member of Morningstar Lutheran Church but attended Philadelphia Presbyterian Church in Mint Hill, with her late husband Porter Behrendt. They were members of the Fred Brown Sunday School class. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star and of the Post 4059 Ladies Auxiliary in Mint Hill. She relished her times in the "Jolly Good Timers", the "Ding-A-Lings" and at the Hot Lunch program. She medaled in Track and Field, Casting (fishing), swimming and Cheer at the Senior Olympics. Pernette was trained and certified as a "Master Gardner" volunteer. She loved to travel. Pernette was known for her colorful personality and eclectic collections of odds and ends.
She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Dick and Gladys Waters, brother Richard "Dickie" Waters, Jr., and, husband Porter Behrendt. Pernette is survived by her children Paul Gibson (Theresa), Pernette Wells (Mark), Philip Gibson (Debbie), grandchildren Michelle, Philip and Morgan and great-grandchildren Kaitlyn and Doc Farrar.
A Celebration of Pernette's Life will be held Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 2 pm at Philadelphia Presbyterian Church, 11501 Bain School Road, Mint Hill, NC 28227. The family will receive friends following the Celebration.
In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be sent to the Mint Hill , 11341 Bain School Road, Mint Hill, NC 28227 or to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, www.aspca.org/donate."
