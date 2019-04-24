Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pete Douglas. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Pete Douglas, age 69, fell asleep in the Lord on Saturday, April 20, 2019. He was born on January 13, 1950 to the late Anastasios and Visaria Douglas in Meganisi, Lefkada, Greece. He came to the United States in 1970 and married Helen Andrews one year later in Charlotte, NC. They raised three happy and successful children together. Pete enjoyed traveling to Greece and spending time with his family and friends. A lifelong restaurateur, Pete's passion was in the kitchen. He shared his talent volunteering at the Yiasou Greek Festival, Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral and St. Nektarios Greek Orthodox Church. He was a dedicated member at both churches. His humble servitude was well known by his family, closest friends and parishioners.



He is survived by his loving wife, Helen Andrews Douglas; his children, Tasos Douglas and George Douglas and his wife, Georgianne Douglas and Vickie Douglas Wixon and her husband, Dan Wixon; grandsons, Pete Wixon and Nicholas Wixon; sisters, Lula Andrews and Anna Koufaliotis and her husband, Tom Koufaliotis; cousins, Costa Vrettos and his wife, Bessie Vrettos, Maria Katopodis and her husband, Philip Katopodis, and Evangelia Konidaris and her husband, Zoi Konidaris; and several godchildren, cousins, nieces and nephews.



In addition to his parents, Pete was preceded in death by his uncle, Nicholas Douglas.



A funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at St. Nektarios Greek Orthodox Church. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Nektarios Greek Orthodox Church, Attn: Kitchen Improvement Fund, 5108 Kuykendall Road, Charlotte, NC 28270.



May his memory be eternal.



Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606.





