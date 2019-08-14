Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pete H. Kanellopoulos. View Sign Service Information Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service 1321 Berkeley Ave. Charlotte , NC 28204 (704)-641-7606 Visitation 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral Service 7:00 PM Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral Funeral service 11:00 AM Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral Send Flowers Obituary

Pete H. Kanellopoulos, 78, died August 4, 2019 while on a summer visit to Athens, Greece. He was born on May 12, 1941 in Sparthari, Arkadias, Greece to Haralambros and Eirene Kanellopoulos. After Pete served for two years in the Greek Army, in 1967, he moved to the USA, settling in Charlotte where he who become a US citizen in 1970. He loved the USA but continued throughout his life to maintain a strong attachment to his native Greece which he visited frequently.



Pete was a hardworking small businessman, and owned establishments including Roma Pizza, New York Cleaners and South 21. An accomplished handyman, Pete could fix anything and from his garage he enjoyed repairing and making all kinds of things. He greatly enjoyed spending time with friends, Saturday morning breakfast at the Landmark Diner, fishing, and watching his favorite shows on Greek TV. But most of all, he loved his family and they meant everything to him. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle, cousin and friend.



In addition to his parents, Pete was preceded in death by three brothers, Kanellos, John and Christo.



Pete is survived by his wife, Stavroula Kanellopoulos; son, Chris Kanellopoulos and his wife, Michelle; daughter, Irene Gillette and her husband, Joel; grandchildren, Sophia Gillette, Anthony Panos Gillette and Johnny Gillette; step-daughter, Lamrini Antonopoulos and her husband, Chris and their daughter, Agape, step-son, George Chinoporos and his wife , Angelica, and their children, Stephanie, Nicholas and Natalie, step-daughter, Matoula Chinoporos; and his sister, Antonia Gorgoli and her husband, John of Athens, Greece; the mother of his children and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.



A Trisagion will be at 7:00 PM Thursday evening at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral. The family will receive friends from 6:00 until 7:00 PM and following the service. Funeral services for Pete will be 11:00 AM on Friday, August 16, 2019 at the Cathedral. Interment will follow in Evergreen Cemetery.



Memorials may be sent to Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 600 East Boulevard, Charlotte, 28203.



Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at





Pete H. Kanellopoulos, 78, died August 4, 2019 while on a summer visit to Athens, Greece. He was born on May 12, 1941 in Sparthari, Arkadias, Greece to Haralambros and Eirene Kanellopoulos. After Pete served for two years in the Greek Army, in 1967, he moved to the USA, settling in Charlotte where he who become a US citizen in 1970. He loved the USA but continued throughout his life to maintain a strong attachment to his native Greece which he visited frequently.Pete was a hardworking small businessman, and owned establishments including Roma Pizza, New York Cleaners and South 21. An accomplished handyman, Pete could fix anything and from his garage he enjoyed repairing and making all kinds of things. He greatly enjoyed spending time with friends, Saturday morning breakfast at the Landmark Diner, fishing, and watching his favorite shows on Greek TV. But most of all, he loved his family and they meant everything to him. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle, cousin and friend.In addition to his parents, Pete was preceded in death by three brothers, Kanellos, John and Christo.Pete is survived by his wife, Stavroula Kanellopoulos; son, Chris Kanellopoulos and his wife, Michelle; daughter, Irene Gillette and her husband, Joel; grandchildren, Sophia Gillette, Anthony Panos Gillette and Johnny Gillette; step-daughter, Lamrini Antonopoulos and her husband, Chris and their daughter, Agape, step-son, George Chinoporos and his wife , Angelica, and their children, Stephanie, Nicholas and Natalie, step-daughter, Matoula Chinoporos; and his sister, Antonia Gorgoli and her husband, John of Athens, Greece; the mother of his children and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.A Trisagion will be at 7:00 PM Thursday evening at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral. The family will receive friends from 6:00 until 7:00 PM and following the service. Funeral services for Pete will be 11:00 AM on Friday, August 16, 2019 at the Cathedral. Interment will follow in Evergreen Cemetery.Memorials may be sent to Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 600 East Boulevard, Charlotte, 28203.Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at www.kennethpoeservices.com Published in Charlotte Observer on Aug. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close