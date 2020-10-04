Peter Dravland

Peter Andrew Dravland LENOIR - On July 7, 2020, our family joined hundreds of thousands of others in heartbreak, visited by an insidious scourge that spares neither the young nor the old; the rich nor the poor. Just as we had begun to dare to hope that our fears were behind us; just as his life seemed to be beginning anew; our beloved son, brother, uncle and friend, Peter Andrew Dravland, succumbed to addiction. Peter was born on December 13, 1981, in Woodland, California. His sisters and brothers grew up admiring his creativity, intelligence, and driving passion. He wrote stories for us, composed songs, and directed our home movies. We spent countless hours outside playing games he had imagined for us. He taught us, listened to us and laughed at our jokes. Peter was generous with his time and affection, and patient; qualities that made him such a great big brother and favorite uncle. Peter graduated from Hibriten High School in 1999, where he shared and developed his musical talents with the symphonic and marching bands. Saturday mornings often meant the sound of percussion and electric guitars ringing through the neighborhood as he and his friends rehearsed their rock songs in the garage. His passion for rhythm was evergreen: drumming was his favorite pastime until the last day of his life. We will all remember Peter twirling a drumstick on his finger, dripping with sweat after drumming for hours on a hot and humid Carolina afternoon. When it wasn't a drumstick, it was a hockey stick, with Peter playing for the Crowfoot Blackhawks during his childhood in Canada and pickup games at the local rink whenever he got the chance. Peter studied at the University of Calgary before completing his Associate of Science degree in biology at Caldwell Community College in 2006. He left behind a portfolio of creative work, notably the film camera photographs he composed, shot and developed himself from scratch; as well as songs, musical recordings, cartoons, stories and undoubtedly more to be discovered. In the months leading up to his death, our ever loyal and dutiful Peter was working hard to help our family with exigencies created by the COVID-19 pandemic. The world presented a challenge, and in meeting it Peter thrived. His flourishing in such difficult circumstances was nothing short of awe-inspiring, to the extent we almost felt guilty to enjoy such grace during a time of suffering for so many. Little did we realize, neither did we suspect, what a dangerous time it really was. Prolonged abstinence lowers a person's physiological tolerance to opioids, meaning that relapse is often fatal. In an instant, Peter was gone forever. As heartbroken as we are for ourselves, what hurts the most is thinking about the life Peter lost, the life Peter will never live. But the rhythm he brought into our lives will echo in our hearts forever. Peter was the beloved son of Eric and Susan Dravland, of Lenoir and Montreal, and loved by his cherished siblings Katherine (Jason), Laura, Mary (Luke), Danny, Eric, Rebecca, Anna (Mitch), Leanna (Jason), and Ira (Sarah), his nephews (Eric, Carl, Jonas, Danny, Joseph, Daniel, Hatteras, Oliver, Castile, and Keenan) and nieces (Susannah, Allison, Emily, Mara, and Samantha), his grandmother Barbara, and his many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Isabel, whose sons Xadrian and Sebastian knew him as Uncle Pete, was his dear friend. Brownie and Rocketdog were his loyal and steadfast companions. He had many friends who knew him to be a source of support and humor. They have established a memorial benefiting the Hibriten Marching Band Drumline, at https://www.gofundme.com/f/in-memory-of-peter-dravland-for-hibriten-drumline
. His family asks that friends spread awareness of this devastating silent epidemic and help us imagine political and medical solutions for the misery of addiction. As difficult as it might be for the rest of us to understand, as painful as it might be, those suffering from addiction deserve our love, kindness and respect. They deserve to live.