Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Peter Fraedrich. View Sign Service Information Weddington/Matthews Chapel - Matthews 3700 Forest Lawn Drive Matthews , NC 28104 (704)-846-3771 Send Flowers Obituary





Peter is survived by his wife Alice of 56 years, daughter Sharon, granddaughter Ava, son-in-law Anthony Torrise, brother Walter Fraedrich, as well as loving nieces and nephews.



He attended Aviation High School in 1958-1962. All of his college education was completed at night starting at Westchester Community College (WCC) in 1966. Peter completed his education when he achieved his MBA with distinction in February 1980 from Pace University.



He lived his childhood dream by working for Pan Am. He started off washing airplanes on November 8, 1963 as an Aircraft Serviceman and 23 years later he left Pan Am as Assistant Controller.



In 1986 he started a career in banking when he joined Manufacturers Hanover Trust (now JP Morgan Chase). During his 15 years in banking, it was one merger after another. In December 2001 (after the 9/11 World Trade Center disaster) he retired from JP Morgan as Senior Vice-President, Accounting Operations. He often spoke about how extremely fortunate he was to have fantastic bosses along with some of the greatest staff working for him. He felt he would not have been as successful without any of them.



During Peter's life he had an avid fondness for travel - some would call it a bug. He loved exploring and experiencing the world.



Peter was a gentle giant who loved his country, had a deep religious faith, and was respected and loved by anyone that crossed paths with him.



His family and friends held a very deep spot in his heart at all times and everyone felt his warmth and love when he smiled upon them. Family is in the care of Heritage Funeral Home, Weddington Chapel. Online condolences may be made at





Peter Fraedrich, 74 passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends on November 3, 2019.Peter is survived by his wife Alice of 56 years, daughter Sharon, granddaughter Ava, son-in-law Anthony Torrise, brother Walter Fraedrich, as well as loving nieces and nephews.He attended Aviation High School in 1958-1962. All of his college education was completed at night starting at Westchester Community College (WCC) in 1966. Peter completed his education when he achieved his MBA with distinction in February 1980 from Pace University.He lived his childhood dream by working for Pan Am. He started off washing airplanes on November 8, 1963 as an Aircraft Serviceman and 23 years later he left Pan Am as Assistant Controller.In 1986 he started a career in banking when he joined Manufacturers Hanover Trust (now JP Morgan Chase). During his 15 years in banking, it was one merger after another. In December 2001 (after the 9/11 World Trade Center disaster) he retired from JP Morgan as Senior Vice-President, Accounting Operations. He often spoke about how extremely fortunate he was to have fantastic bosses along with some of the greatest staff working for him. He felt he would not have been as successful without any of them.During Peter's life he had an avid fondness for travel - some would call it a bug. He loved exploring and experiencing the world.Peter was a gentle giant who loved his country, had a deep religious faith, and was respected and loved by anyone that crossed paths with him.His family and friends held a very deep spot in his heart at all times and everyone felt his warmth and love when he smiled upon them. Family is in the care of Heritage Funeral Home, Weddington Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.heritagecares.com Published in Charlotte Observer on Nov. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close