Peter T. Podavini, 55, a retired employee of the Federal Government, passed away on Friday, July 26, 2019 in Baystate Medical Center with his family by his side. Peter was born in Pittsfield, MA, a son of Dalia (Ballardini) Podavini and the late Bruno Podavini, was educated in local schools there and was a member of the class of 1982 at Pittsfield High School. Peter proudly served his country as a member of the Military Police, US Army, from 1982 - 1985 receiving a number of citations and awards including the Overseas Service Ribbon, the Parachute Badge, the Marksman and Sharpshooter Badges and the Good Conduct Medal. He went on to graduate Magna cum Laude from Westfield State College with a Bachelors Degree and earned his Masters Degree in Criminal Justice from Rutgers University in NJ. During his career, Peter continued in Law Enforcement as a member of the Immigration Naturalization Services, retiring in 2005. Besides his mother, his is survived by his wife of 30 years, Denise J. (Wojtkowski) Podavini, his daughters, Jennifer Lynn Podavini and Kaitlyn Marie Podavini, 2 brothers, Bruce Podavini of Dalton, MA and Brian "Keith" Podavini of Pittsfield and a sister, Nancy Griffin and her husband John of Pittsfield.



Family will receive friends on Thursday, August 1, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at The Good Samaritan Funeral Home 3362 (Business) North Highway 16 Denver, NC.



Funeral Mass will be held at 2:30 PM on Friday, August 2, 2019 at St. Mark's R.C. Church in Huntersville, NC. Interment will follow at Northlake Memorial Gardens Huntersville, NC.

