Service Information McEwen Funeral and Cremation Service, Mint Hill Chapel 7428 Matthews-Mint Hill Road Charlotte , NC 28227 (704)-545-4864 Memorial service 2:00 PM McEwen Funeral and Cremation Service, Mint Hill Chapel 7428 Matthews-Mint Hill Road Charlotte , NC 28227 Visitation Following Services McEwen Funeral and Cremation Service, Mint Hill Chapel 7428 Matthews-Mint Hill Road Charlotte , NC 28227 Obituary

Philip Alexander Karter, age 61, passed away peacefully on their 22nd wedding anniversary on Friday, September 6, 2019 at Lake Park Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Indian Trail, NC with his wife holding him in her arms.



Born December 5, 1957 in Port Jefferson, New York, he was preceded in death by his parents, Alexander and Alexandra Karter.



Philip graduated from Port Jefferson High School and received a Degree at Denver Automotive and Diesel College in Denver Colorado, as well as, an Associate Arts Degree at Suffolk County Community College in Selden, NY.



In the early 1980's, he managed and supervised the Parts Division of Riverhead Motors in Riverhead, NY.



Before moving to Charlotte, NC, he created and managed the Parts Division at Lyon Marine in East Setauket, NY.



Once he moved to Charlotte, he worked in the Parts Department for multiple well-known Ford dealerships in the surrounding area which included working as an Outside Parts Sales Manager for Dale Jarrett Ford for 5 years in the early 2000's. and earned his Ford Motor Company Master's Parts Certification Degree.



Philip loved growing up in Port Jefferson and spending time with his friends talking and working on cars.



He had a passion for collector muscle cars, boating and attending race car events.



Philip is survived by his wife, Ann Karter of Matthews, NC; daughter, Melissa and husband, David of Mount Holly, NC; Granddaughters Isabella and Eleanor and brother Robert and wife Patricia Karter of Boynton Beach, FL.



The family would like to offer special thanks for the love, care and compassion to the entire staff at Brighton Gardens Assisted Living of Charlotte NC; Lake Park Nursing and Rehabilitation Center; Care Weavers Nurse Advocate Cindy Hostetler; Transition With Care and Hospice of South Charlotte.



A memorial service will be held at McEwen Funeral Home in Mint Hill, NC on Sunday, September 15th at 2:00 p.m. with a visitation following the service.



Private interment will be held at a later date at St. Vladimir Russian Orthodox Church Cemetery in Jackson, New Jersey.



Condolences may be offered online at





