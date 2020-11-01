1/1
Philip D. "Phil" Cunningham III
1959 - 2020
March 12, 1959 - October 26, 2020
Bellbrook, Ohio - Philip David Cunningham III of Bellbrook, OH peacefully died in his sleep on October 26, 2020 after a long bout with esophageal cancer.
Phil was born in Charlotte, NC on March 12, 1959. He held a Masters of Science in Management Information Systems from the University of Arizona and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Mathematics from The Citadel. Upon graduating from The Citadel, Phil served 12 years in the United States Air Force retiring with the rank of Major in 1992.
Phil retired from PNC Bank in 2018 after servicing as an Executive Vice President for 21 years in several different divisions, including the former National City Corporation where he assisted in defining the lending operations business model while leading the corporation's Best in Class Loan Optimization project team. Other leadership positions included Branch Manager with First Franklin Financial Corporation; General Manager of National City Home Loan Services; and Operations and Technology Manager of National City Card Services. In his final position at PNC, Philip headed Core Servicing where his leadership inspired his teams as he guided them through many years of changes in the mortgage industry. Phil was also a Director for Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) where he served as the Manager of Software Development.
Phil enjoyed many sports but his favorite by far was golf. He started playing golf as a child and played his entire life. Playing golf allowed Phil to meet other players who became lifelong friends.
Phil is survived by his wife of 34 years, Alexis, along with four sons, Peter, Christopher, Vincent, Robert Yuastella and their wives, seven grandchildren, and four great grandchildren. He is also survived by his Mother, Gerry Cunningham, and his three siblings, Mary Deschenes, Clare Gillis, John Cunningham and their families.??
To help the family celebrate his life, you are invited to share stories and memories during the visitation at Conner and Koch Life Celebration Home (92 W. Franklin St, Bellbrook, OH 45305) from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Monday, November 2nd. Military Honors will take place at 5:00 pm at the start of the visitation. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the Church of the Incarnation.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Esophageal Cancer Awareness Association at https://www.ecaware.org/ or P.O. Box 55071 #15530 Boston, MA 02205-5071. You are welcome to send a condolence, share a story, or upload a picture of Phil at www.ConnerAndKoch.com.


Published in Charlotte Observer on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
2
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Conner and Koch Life Celebration Home
NOV
2
Service
05:00 PM
Conner and Koch Life Celebration Home
Funeral services provided by
Conner & Koch Funeral Home
92 W. Franklin Street
Bellbrook, OH 45305
937-848-6651
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
October 31, 2020
I have been honored to know Phil the last four years. I met him at The Country Club of the North and played many rounds of golf with him. There are so few people in your life that you connect with so quickly and so closely, Phil was one of those rare individuals. He always impressed me with his positive attitude and spirit, but much more so when I last spent time with him in early September. The manner in which he battled his illness and is positive "can do" spirit was inspirational. As we talked that last time I felt he was fully aware his days were limited, nevertheless he was as positive and upbeat as always. He never felt sorry for himself but was happy with his life and whatever it passed to him. He just pressed onward and in fact said was heading to the course for a round of golf. I will miss him a lot.
Gene Gangl
Friend
October 31, 2020
Our Deepest Condolences from EC AWare and thank you for your love.
I sincerely hope that these contributions bring about a brighter future for Present and Future E C victims.
Christopher M Hawley/Board of ECAA
