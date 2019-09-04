Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Philip John Forlidas. View Sign Service Information Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service 1321 Berkeley Ave. Charlotte , NC 28204 (704)-641-7606 Send Flowers Obituary

Philip John Forlidas, 90, died peacefully on August 31, 2019 at his home in Charlotte, North Carolina. Visitation will be at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Charlotte on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 10:00 AM, immediately followed by a Trisagion service and funeral at 11:00 AM.



Mr. Forlidas was born on January 31, 1929 in Monroe, Louisiana to John Evaggelos Forlidas and Cornelia Pappas Forlidas. After growing up in Shreveport and Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Forlidas attended Natchez High School in Natchez, Mississippi; he graduated from Wofford College and attended graduate school at the University of Georgia.



For five decades Forlidas worked in partnership with his late brother, Angelo Forlidas, as an apartment developer and owner, and as a home builder, built more than 100 houses in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg area. He is a Past President of the Charlotte Home Builders Association, and a past Vice President of the North Carolina State Board of the Home Builders Association. It was during this time that he was appointed by former NC Governor Jim Hunt to an executive committee studying the issue of single-family housing finance and to specify what type of legislative action was needed.



A proud member of the Charlotte Greek community, Forlidas was a founding member of the first Holy Trinity Cathedral Foundation. He served two years on the Greek School Board, and was a Past President and fifty-year member of the Order of Ahepa Marathon Chapter, and was a charter member and Secretary of the Order of Ahepa Charitable Trust Foundation.



For 40 years Forlidas was active with the Boy Scouts of America, where he was an assistant scout leader with Troop 164 at Providence Presbyterian Church. Through his dedication to this volunteer position with the scouts he helped more than one hundred boys earn the Eagle Scout Award. For this he was recognized by archdiocese of his church with the Prophet Elias Award in 2008.



Forlidas was also a 32nd degree Scottish Rite Mason and a member of the Oasis temple. He was a member of the Greater Charlotte Apartment Association; he served sixteen years on the board of directors of HOW Insurance Company; he was a member of the Charlotte Regional Commercial Board of Realtors and the American Association of Individual Investors.



He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Betty Jones Forlidas, and three children, John Evans Forlidas, Leigh Anne Forlidas, and Constance Marian Forlidas. Memorials may be made in his name to the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral Foundation, 600 East Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28203, or to the Boy Scouts of America, 1410 East Seventh Street, Charlotte, NC 28204.



Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at





Philip John Forlidas, 90, died peacefully on August 31, 2019 at his home in Charlotte, North Carolina. Visitation will be at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Charlotte on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 10:00 AM, immediately followed by a Trisagion service and funeral at 11:00 AM.Mr. Forlidas was born on January 31, 1929 in Monroe, Louisiana to John Evaggelos Forlidas and Cornelia Pappas Forlidas. After growing up in Shreveport and Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Forlidas attended Natchez High School in Natchez, Mississippi; he graduated from Wofford College and attended graduate school at the University of Georgia.For five decades Forlidas worked in partnership with his late brother, Angelo Forlidas, as an apartment developer and owner, and as a home builder, built more than 100 houses in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg area. He is a Past President of the Charlotte Home Builders Association, and a past Vice President of the North Carolina State Board of the Home Builders Association. It was during this time that he was appointed by former NC Governor Jim Hunt to an executive committee studying the issue of single-family housing finance and to specify what type of legislative action was needed.A proud member of the Charlotte Greek community, Forlidas was a founding member of the first Holy Trinity Cathedral Foundation. He served two years on the Greek School Board, and was a Past President and fifty-year member of the Order of Ahepa Marathon Chapter, and was a charter member and Secretary of the Order of Ahepa Charitable Trust Foundation.For 40 years Forlidas was active with the Boy Scouts of America, where he was an assistant scout leader with Troop 164 at Providence Presbyterian Church. Through his dedication to this volunteer position with the scouts he helped more than one hundred boys earn the Eagle Scout Award. For this he was recognized by archdiocese of his church with the Prophet Elias Award in 2008.Forlidas was also a 32nd degree Scottish Rite Mason and a member of the Oasis temple. He was a member of the Greater Charlotte Apartment Association; he served sixteen years on the board of directors of HOW Insurance Company; he was a member of the Charlotte Regional Commercial Board of Realtors and the American Association of Individual Investors.He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Betty Jones Forlidas, and three children, John Evans Forlidas, Leigh Anne Forlidas, and Constance Marian Forlidas. Memorials may be made in his name to the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral Foundation, 600 East Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28203, or to the Boy Scouts of America, 1410 East Seventh Street, Charlotte, NC 28204.Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at www.kennethpoeservices.com Published in Charlotte Observer on Sept. 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close